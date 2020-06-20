Mozart's Don Giovanni | Furtwängler (Salzburg 1954)

Here is now with English subtitles. Don Giovanni - Cesare Siepi Leporello - Otto Edelmann Donna Anna - Elisabeth Grümmer Don Ottavio - Anton Dermota Donna Elvira - Lisa della Casa Zerlina - Erna … More

Here is now with English subtitles. Don Giovanni - Cesare Siepi Leporello - Otto Edelmann Donna Anna - Elisabeth Grümmer Don Ottavio - Anton Dermota Donna Elvira - Lisa della Casa Zerlina - Erna Berger Masetto - Walter Berry Il commendatore - Dezső Ernster Conductor - Wilhelm Furtwängler