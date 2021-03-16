 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Elton John Asks Vatican Legitimate Question

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay [pseudo-]marriages because they are sin, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in "Rocketman," the English singer Elton John, 73, asked on Twitter.com (March 15).

"Rocketman" is a movie about John's pseudo-marriage to David Furnish, 58. Vatican investments in the film became known in December 2019.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith restated on Monday the Biblical, Catholic, and logical teaching that homosexual acts cannot be "blessed" by the very same God who punishes them.

