India's Covid crisis deepens with more than 200,000 deaths confirmed - BBC News.





In India the pandemic is getting worse with more than 200,000 deaths officially confirmed.



On average in the past week more than 340,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported each day.



Across the country hospitals are struggling with a shortage of oxygen and beds.



And there are questions about whether mutations in the coronavirus are behind the country’s huge surge in cases.



Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten reporting by Yogita Limaye in Delhi and science correspondent Rebecca Morelle.



