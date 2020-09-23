Father Matt Hood Realized His Baptism Was Invalid. Here’s What He Did Next

CurrentsNews For most Catholics who received their Holy Sacraments, they trust that the celebrant performed the ceremonies correctly and as intended by God. But for one priest in Detroit, after … More

CurrentsNews For most Catholics who received their Holy Sacraments, they trust that the celebrant performed the ceremonies correctly and as intended by God. But for one priest in Detroit, after watching a video of his baptism, he soon realized that his sacraments he assumed to be true were invalid - by one misspoken word. Father Matt Hood from the Archdiocese of Detroit joins Currents News to share the details about his experience with his baptism blunder.