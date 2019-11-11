ICKSP Sermons for Salvation: The Virtue of Faith

Faith is the foundation of all virtue, for by it God makes Himself known to men. As St. Paul says, “Now faith is the substance of things to be hoped for, the evidence of things that are not seen. . .… More



Follow the Institute of Christ the King on...

Facebook:

Twitter: twitter.com/ICKSP

Instagram: instagram.com/ICKSP

New Sermons for Salvation video every Sunday afternoon! Subscribe today.

To Donate to Sensus Fidelium who will give a Percentage to the Institute of Christ the King please go here

***Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible***

🙏🏻PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW 🙏🏻

▶ 1. Become a Channel Patron:

▶ 2. Visit the website

▶ 3. BitChute ---

▶ 4. Paypal, Bitcoin, Anedot, Stripe, Square & PO Box donations -

▶ 5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔

Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video = 👍🏻

▶ 6. Please share this video 📲, and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church! Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the share button.

▶ 7. Follow on Social Media:

🔴 Facebook:

🔴 Sensus Fidelium Twitter:

🔴 YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔 Faith is the foundation of all virtue, for by it God makes Himself known to men. As St. Paul says, “Now faith is the substance of things to be hoped for, the evidence of things that are not seen. . . . And without faith it is impossible to please God.” (Heb. 11 :1,6Follow the Institute of Christ the King on...Facebook: facebook.com/ICKSP Twitter: twitter.com/ICKSPInstagram: instagram.com/ICKSPNew Sermons for Salvation video every Sunday afternoon! Subscribe today.To Donate to Sensus Fidelium who will give a Percentage to the Institute of Christ the King please go here www.paypal.me/SensusFideliumICK ***Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible***🙏🏻PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW 🙏🏻▶ 1. Become a Channel Patron: www.patreon.com/SensusFidelium ▶ 2. Visit the website www.sensusfidelium.us for Gueranger, Saint of the Day, Apologetics, Meditation by the Saints, Scripture Study and more.▶ 3. BitChute --- www.bitchute.com/channel/Sensus_Fidelium/ ▶ 4. Paypal, Bitcoin, Anedot, Stripe, Square & PO Box donations - sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ ▶ 5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video = 👍🏻▶ 6. Please share this video 📲, and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church! Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the share button.▶ 7. Follow on Social Media:🔴 Facebook: www.facebook.com/SensusFidelium/ 🔴 Sensus Fidelium Twitter: https/twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium 🔴 YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔