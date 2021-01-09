Saint of the Day: January 9th - Venerable Pauline Jericot Born to an aristocratic family. A pious child, at age 17 Pauline adopted a life of extreme asceticism. On 25 December 1816 she made a … More

Saint of the Day: January 9th - Venerable Pauline Jericot

Born to an aristocratic family. A pious child, at age 17 Pauline adopted a life of extreme asceticism. On 25 December 1816 she made a private vow of perpetual virginity. She organized a group of pious servant girls who prayed to alleviate the sins committed against the Sacred Heart of Jesus; they were known as the Réparatrices du Sacré-Coeur de Jésus-Christ. At Saint-Vallier she worked to bring a number of working girls to a more pious life. These girls and the Réparatrices began collecting pennies from any who would give them, and recruited others to do the same. Collected penny by penny, with the help of bishop Louis Guillaume Valentin Dubourg, Pauline used the money to found the missionary Society of the Propagation of the Faith on 3 May 1822. She founded the Association of the Living Rosary in 1826 which involved a method of distributed praying of the rosary. Pauline received a cure of a heart condition through the intercession of Saint Philomena, developed a strong devotion to her, and spread devotion to her throughout France.