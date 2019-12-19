Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Francis Blesses Cross Of Refugees
HerzMariae
2 hours ago
Francis spoke sombrely as he unveiled a cross bearing a battered red life jacket that was used by an unknown migrant who drowned in the Mediterranean in July.
Sign up