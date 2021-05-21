Vatican Workers Unmask Francis’ “Little Man” Rhetorics

Francis’ March 23 Motu Proprio that aims at containing the Vatican personnel costs penalise the little workers, not the big managers, a petition of Vatican workers reveals.The workers want to meet Francis in person. The Motu Proprio cancelled their seniority increments until March 2023.The petition underlines that the Vatican is wasting much money with expensive external consultancies and reveals that Francis’ top lay managers occupy for free splendid Vatican flats in Rome’s most prestigious areas, have dedicated secretaries, receive cars for private use, discounts on purchases, reimbursement of expenses, “The real problem is that the Vatican is based on a system of privileges.”The Vatican managers earn from €6,000 to 25,000 per month and are basically excluded from the salary cuts, the petition knows.Further, the workers criticise that the freeze on recruitment, which Francis introduced in 2014, is applied selectively and results in overloading of employees, suspension of promotions, and non-payment of overtime.