WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

The World Health Organization has declared the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic, with more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths. "We have called every day for … More

#Aljazeeraenglish #News #Coronavirus The World Health Organization has declared the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic, with more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths. "We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. Eric Toner, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, talks to Al Jazeera. Subscribe to our channel bit.ly/AJSubscribe Follow us on Twitter twitter.com/ajenglish Find us on Facebook www.facebook.com/aljazeera Check our website: www.aljazeera.com