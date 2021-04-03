Organ toccata for the glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ played by Dom. Meinrad T. Bolz Can.Reg."O filii et filiae" was written by Jean Tisserand (+1494) a Franciscan preacher and is a famous Christian hymn for Easter ("L’aleluya du jour de Pasques").O fílii et fíliae,Rex caeléstis, Rex glóriae,Mórte surréxit hódie,allelúia.Ye sons and daughters of the King,Whom heavenly hosts in glory sing,To day the grave hath lost its sting. Alleluia!