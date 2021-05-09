Believing only what is visible ,unseen forces dominate there thoughts , leading them into citizenship of the new normal which is the one world government , taking upon themselves a mark of … More



(1) CITIZENSHIP OF THE NEW NORMAL: Messages from Heaven - YouTube Believing only what is visible ,unseen forces dominate there thoughts , leading them into citizenship of the new normal which is the one world government , taking upon themselves a mark of convenance, a mark they must have to buy and sell , a mark of damnation.