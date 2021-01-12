Clicks150
Here's a woman who identifies as a "full time fairy" and is in a relationship with two men who identify as a troll and a leprechaun (the leprechaun is only part time). This is, objectively, no more absurd or incoherent than any of the gender identity stuff from the left.
It's also no less unlikely. After all, at least one diet/ exercise coach made a successful career out of being a full time fairy. ;-)