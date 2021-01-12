Here's a woman who identifies as a "full time fairy" and is in a relationship with two men who identify as a troll and a leprechaun (the leprechaun is only part time). This is, objectively, no more … More

Here's a woman who identifies as a "full time fairy" and is in a relationship with two men who identify as a troll and a leprechaun (the leprechaun is only part time). This is, objectively, no more absurd or incoherent than any of the gender identity stuff from the left.