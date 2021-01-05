Peaceful Holiday Christmas Gregorian Chant - Catholic Music from Midnight Mass and Christmas Day.Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all men and women of good will!Included in this collection of music are the traditional propers (Introits, graduels, alleluia's, offertories, and communions) from the midnight and daytime masses of Christmas. Plus a few other traditional gregorian chants. All music is sung by the monks of Notre Dame de Fontgombault.Dominus dixit ad me - introitTecum principium - gradualDominus dixit ad me - alleluiaLaetentur - offertoryIn splendoribus - communionHodie - responsoryQuem vidistis - responsoryPuer - introitViderunt - gradualDies sanctificatus - alleluiaTui sunt - offertoryViderunt omnes - communionChriste redemptor - hymnAve maria - sequenceGod bless you!Disclaimer: Please know that I do not place any of the ads on my videos. Ads are placed by YouTube automatically to generate revenue for the license holders of the music. The "Music in this video/Learn more" section is the result of a copyright claim by the undersigned authors. Interestingly, most of the time, these copyright claims are totally false.