Peaceful Holiday Christmas Gregorian Chant - Catholic Music from Midnight Mass and Christmas Day.
#christmas #gregorianchant #merrychristmas
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all men and women of good will!
Included in this collection of music are the traditional propers (Introits, graduels, alleluia's, offertories, and communions) from the midnight and daytime masses of Christmas. Plus a few other traditional gregorian chants. All music is sung by the monks of Notre Dame de Fontgombault.
Dominus dixit ad me - introit
Tecum principium - gradual
Dominus dixit ad me - alleluia
Laetentur - offertory
In splendoribus - communion
Hodie - responsory
Quem vidistis - responsory
Puer - introit
Viderunt - gradual
Dies sanctificatus - alleluia
Tui sunt - offertory
Viderunt omnes - communion
Christe redemptor - hymn
Ave maria - sequence
God bless you!
Disclaimer: Please know that I do not place any of the ads on my videos. Ads are placed by YouTube automatically to generate revenue for the license holders of the music. The "Music in this video/Learn more" section is the result of a copyright claim by the undersigned authors. Interestingly, most of the time, these copyright claims are totally false.
