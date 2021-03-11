COVID Relief Bill Passes House, Americans Could See $1,400 Stimulus Checks by the End of March After much debate, the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed the U.S. House and is now headed to Preside… More





After much debate, the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed the U.S. House and is now headed to President Joe Biden's desk. Treasury officials say the plan right now is that most Americans should see the $1,400 stimulus check by the end of this month, but even before the bill passed, a number of stall tactics were used by House Republicans in an attempt to drag out the vote. Not a single Republican voted for it, and it was not without fireworks. Apart from the stimulus checks for Americans making less than $80,00 a year, the bill also includes $300 a week for unemployment assistance and funding for state and local governments, schools and vaccines. But pro-life leaders warn that billions of dollars in health care spending under the legislation could be used to fund abortion providers, such as Planned Parenthood, or subsidize abortion coverage in health care plans. Despite the price tag, when asked if this is the last relief bill funded by the American people, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "It's not anything anybody can predict, it's just a question of the science and we will have legislation as long as it's there." Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.