Glory, praise and honor to Thee, O King Christ, the Redeemer: to whom children poured their glad and sweet hosanna's song. Hail, King of Israel ! David's Son of royal fame! Who comest in the name of the Lord, O blessed King. The Angel host laud Thee on high, On earth mankind, with all created things. With palms the Hebrews went forth to meet Thee. We greet Thee now with prayers and hymns. On the way to die, they crowned Thee with praise; We raise our song to Thee, now King on high. Their poor homage pleased Thee, O gracious King! O clement King, accept too ours, the best that we can bring. All praise Thy name highly and say: Blessed is He who cometh in the name of the Lord: Hosanna in the highest.



Glória, laus, et honor, tibi sit Rex Christe Redémptor: Cui pueríle decus prompsit Hosánna pium. Israel es tu Rex, Davídis et ínclyta proles: Nómine qui in Dímini, Rex benedícte venis. Glória, laus.. Coetus in excélsis te laudat caélitus omnis, et mortális homo, et cuncta creáta simul. Glória, laus.. Plebs Hebraéa tibi cum palmis óbvia venit: cum prece, voto, hymnis, ádsumus ecce tibi. Glória, laus.. Hi tibi passúro solvébant múnia laudis: Nos tibi regnáti pángimus ecce melos. Glória, laus.. Hi placuére tibi, pláceat devótio nostra: Rex bone, Rex clemens, qui bona cuncta placent. Glória, laus.. Omnes colláudant nomen tuum, et dicunt: Benedíctus, qui venit in nómine Dómini: Hosánna in excélsis.