Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 16,13-19.

A homily attributed to Saint John Chrysostom (c.345-407)

On the apostle Peter and the prophet Elijah

"You are Peter and on this rock I shall build my Church" (Mt 16:18)

Peter was to receive on deposit the keys of the Church, or rather the keys of heaven, and he should see himself entrusted with the numerous people. What did the Lord actually say to him? "Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven" (Mt 16:19). For Peter had a somewhat abrupt character; if he had been without sin what sort of forgiveness would the disciples have received from him? This is why divine grace allowed him to fall into a certain fault in order that his own trial should make him benevolent towards others. Do you see how God can let someone fall into sin; this Peter, the leader of the apostles, the unshakable foundation, indestructible rock, first in the Church, impregnable harbor, unshakable tower — this same Peter who had said to Christ: "Even though I should have to die with you, I will not deny you" (Mt 26:35), Peter who, by a divine revelation, had confessed the truth: "You are the Christ, Son of the Living God" (Mt 16:16). (…) But as I said, God arranged it in this way and allowed Peter to sin because he had it in mind to confer numerous people on him, and he feared that his roughness, joined to his impeccability, might make him unsympathetic towards his brothers. He gave way to sin so that, remembering his own failure and the kindness of the Lord, he might testify to others a grace of philanthropy in accord with the divine design conceived by God. The fall had been permitted to the one who was going to see himself entrusted with the Church, the pillar of the churches, the harbor of the faith; the fall had been permitted to Peter, the doctor of the universe, in order that the forgiveness received might remain the foundation of love for others.

Jesus went into the region of Caesarea Philippi and he asked his disciples, "Who do people say that the Son of Man is?"They replied, "Some say John the Baptist, others Elijah, still others Jeremiah or one of the prophets."He said to them, "But who do you say that I am?"Simon Peter said in reply, "You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God."Jesus said to him in reply, "Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah. For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my heavenly Father.And so I say to you, you are Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of the netherworld shall not prevail against it.I will give you the keys to the kingdom of heaven. Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven; and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven."