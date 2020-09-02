Clicks65
The Flu World Order
After decades of ridicule and denial from the masses about the coming New World Order, suddenly in 2020, under the guise of a deadly kung-flu from bat soup in China, the world's richest and most powerful people have brought the world economy to its knees and their long-planned agenda to fruition. Please quickly download and share this important video before YouTube bans it like they have half of my other CV videos. Thank you!