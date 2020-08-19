Blessed Jordan of Pisa OP (c 1255–1311) - August 19

Blessed Jordan of Pisa OP (c 1255–1311) – Dominican Friar, Theologian, Professor, renowned Preacher, Founder of the Confraternity of the Holy Redeemer at Pisa, Visionary, Marian devotee, promoter … More

Blessed Jordan of Pisa OP (c 1255–1311) – Dominican Friar, Theologian, Professor, renowned Preacher, Founder of the Confraternity of the Holy Redeemer at Pisa, Visionary, Marian devotee, promoter and daring innovator of the vernacular Italian language as a ‘church’ language and a tool for evangelisation – born c 1255 at Pisa, Italy and died on 19 August 1311 at Piacenza of natural causes. At a time when scholars believed that no colloquial tongue could ever replace Latin as a ‘gentleman’s’ language, Jordan worked to make Italian the beautiful tongue that it is today.