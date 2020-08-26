Clicks71
Wineskins 8 30 20
Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Dr. Shannen Dee Williams from the First Friday Club; Brother Dominic Calabro, SSP, talks about Bartimaeus; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document on Divine Revelation; music from the CD Psalms for the Church Year by David Haas and Jeanne Cotter; and, Fr. Ryan Furlong reflects on the readings for the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time.
People have fallen into a foolish habit of speaking of orthodoxy as something heavy, humdrum, and safe. There never was anything so perilous or so exciting as orthodoxy. It was sanity: and to be sane is more dramatic than to be mad.