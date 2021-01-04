St Elizabeth Ann Seton "O God, who crowned with the gift of true faith Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton’s burning zeal to find you, grant by her intercession and example that we may always seek you with … More

"O God, who crowned with the gift of true faith Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton’s burning zeal to find you, grant by her intercession and example that we may always seek you with diligent love and find you in daily service with sincere faith. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Elizabeth Ann Seton (4 Jan). This painting of the Saint, the first American to be canonised in 1975, was hung at the Vatican during her canonisation Mass.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr