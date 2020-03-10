 Donate now
Clicks13

Prayer for Coronavirus Victims

Gesù è con noi
1
Let us pray for the intercession of St. Rosalie on behalf of the victims of the Coronavirus. May the afflicted find healing and comfort during their suffering. Amen.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up