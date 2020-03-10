Donate now
Prayer for Coronavirus Victims
Gesù è con noi
1
yesterday
Let us pray for the intercession of St. Rosalie on behalf of the victims of the Coronavirus. May the afflicted find healing and comfort during their suffering. Amen.
DEFENSA DE LA FE
likes this.
