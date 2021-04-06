Glorious Mysteries - Rosary with Sacred Art - Music: Debussy. Meditate on the glorious mysteries of the rosary with sacred art and music from Debussy. Note on ads: We have no intention of ever moneti… More





Meditate on the glorious mysteries of the rosary with sacred art and music from Debussy.



Note on ads: We have no intention of ever monetizing this channel, and we use creative commons/public domain audio to avoid automatic ads on behalf of copyright holders. However, YouTube's new Terms of Service (as of Nov. 18, 2020) allow for showing ads even for videos that are not monetized and do not use copyrighted material, so you may see ads before our videos.



This video can be viewed without ads and downloaded here:



Music

Rêverie: David Hernando Vitores (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0,

La Fille aux Cheveux de Lin: Patrizia Prati (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Arabesque No. 1: Patrizia Prati (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Clair de Lune: Brent Hugh (archive.org, CC BY-SA 2.5,



CC BY-SA 4.0:

CC BY-SA 2.5:

changes made: endings trimmed, volume levels adjusted



This video is released under CC BY-SA 4.0.



Images



Images are in the public domain in the United States and were sourced from Wikimedia Commons, the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, the J. Paul Getty Museum, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



Works shown:



Botticelli (Uffizi)

Titian (Prado)

Sassoferrato (National Gallery, London)

Bouguereau

Mengs (Royal Palace of Aranjuez)

Circle of Antonio García Reinoso (Museo de Bellas Artes de Córdoba)



Resurrection:

van den Broeck (Sistine Chapel)

Novelli (Prado)

Ricci (Dulwich Picture Gallery)

Rubens (Hermitage)

Tintoretto (Gallerie dell'Accademia)

Anonymous Florentine (KHM, Vienna)

Bouguereau (Royal MFA, Antwerp)

Murillo (Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando)

A. Ivanov (Russian Mus.)

Titian (Santi Nazaro e Celso, Brescia)

Caravaggio (Sanssouci Picture Gallery)

A. de Pereda y Salgado (Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest)

Ferrari (National Gallery, London)



Ascension:

Copley (Mus. of Fine Arts, Boston)

Francisco Camilo (Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya)

Fidelis Schabet (Stiftskirche, Hechingen)

Veronese (Chiesa di San Francesco Grande, Padua)

Unknown

Benjamin West (Denver Art Mus.)

Perugino (Mus. of Fine Arts of Lyon)

Fugel (Pfarrkirche St. Johannes Baptist, Obereschach, Stadt Ravensburg)

Garofalo (Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Antica)

Francisco Bayeu y Subías (Museo de Menorca)

Cavedone (LACMA)

Hendrick van Balen (St. James' Church, Antwerp)

Bloch



Descent:

Restout (Louvre)

Dorfmeister (Hungarian National Gallery)

Botticelli (Birmingham Mus. & Art Gallery)

El Greco (Prado)

Juan Bautista Mayno (Prado)

Vivarini (Gemäldegalerie)

van Dyck (Sanssouci Picture Gallery)

Unknown (Jesuitenkirche, Heidelberg)

Matthys Voet (St. Paul's Church, Antwerp)

Moretto (Pinacoteca Tosio Martinengo)

Fugel

Coello (Prado)

Hofmann (Riverside Church, NY)



Assumption:

Botticini (National Gallery, London)

Carracci (Prado)

Reni (Mus. of Fine Arts of Lyon)

Guercino (Hermitage)

Rubens (Museum Kunstpalast)

Maella

Cabezalero (Prado)

Murillo (Prado)

von Löfftz

Titian (Santa Maria Gloriosa dei Frari)

Murillo (Museo de Bellas Artes de Sevilla)

Gentileschi (Museo Civico d'Arte Antica, Turin)

Benjamin West (Schorr Collection)



Coronation:

Carracci (Met)

Fra Angelico (Louvre)

Veronese (San Sebastiano)

Rubens (Royal Mus. of Fine Arts of Belgium)

Raphael (Vatican Pinacoteca)

Velázquez (Prado)

de Zurbarán (Prado)

Procaccini (Getty Mus.)

Masip (Prado)

Romanino (Pinacoteca Tosio Martinengo)

Reni (Met)

Knoller (Louvre)

Rubens (Alte Pinakothek)



Closing:

Bouguereau

Botticelli (Uffizi)

