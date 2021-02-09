President Joe Biden Tours Arizona Vaccination Site Virtually | EWTN News Nightly As the nation continues to see a decline in overall Covid-19 cases as well as hospital admissions, President Joe … More





As the nation continues to see a decline in overall Covid-19 cases as well as hospital admissions, President Joe Biden visited a vaccination site in Arizona Monday—virtually--from the White House. Meanwhile football fans in Tampa didn't bother wearing masks while in party mode Sunday. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed that situation at a news conference. And the White House Covid-19 Response team updated the nation. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent Owen Jensen has the story.