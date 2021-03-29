Fr. Altman BLASTS Dallas Priest Who Called Police On Pregnant Woman (Palm Sunday Homily)

May God bless this heroic Priest who gives a voice to the voiceless, to the countless anguished Catholics who are being abandoned by their Priests, who are being given stones instead of bread to eat. Not only have the true shepherds been proven by the doctrinal crisis, but also by this past year's pandemic.



It was to such Priests as this that I owe an immeasurable debt of eternal gratitude, to … More

May God bless this heroic Priest who gives a voice to the voiceless, to the countless anguished Catholics who are being abandoned by their Priests, who are being given stones instead of bread to eat. Not only have the true shepherds been proven by the doctrinal crisis, but also by this past year's pandemic.



It was to such Priests as this that I owe an immeasurable debt of eternal gratitude, to have been able to enter their churches at the height of the pandemic last year when virtually all of our churches were closed under lock and key.....and to be able once again, like a person dying of thirst and hunger, to receive the Holy Eucharist, the Sacrament of Confession and the consolation of simply soaking in the Presence of Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament in the magnificence of His sanctuary.



These Priests did not heed the Herods and the Pilates of our time...they put God and souls first, fearing God more than man....and offering the Sacraments to our famished souls....



NO BISHOP HAS THE CANONICAL AUTHORITY TO SUSPEND THE SACRAMENTS THROUGHOUT AN ENTIRE DIOCESE INDEFINITELY. CANON LAW ONLY GIVES THIS AUTHORITY IN THE CONTEXT OF AN INTERDICT TO PUNISH HEINOUS PUBLIC SIN AND CANONICAL CRIMES IN A SPECIFIC VENUE.



And when Bishops continue to be more stringent than civil authorities it is an egregious abuse of their Office for which they will answer to God....



Further, it is unconstitutional for civil authorities to impose greater restrictions on houses of worship than are imposed on businesses. This abuse of our rights happened for months and months until the cases were appealed to the Supreme Court, who ruled in favor of the Faithful. "What's good for Costco is good for the Church...."