Can I be a Christian and a Gay? | James Parker | Jesus My Savior. Video from 2019

After being given for adoption, and suffering much child abuse, James Parker, formerly an activist for LGBTQ+ rights and identified as gay, was made to believe that he was homosexual. As a young man, he was active in gay rights movements until he met Jesus! Hear his incredible journey with Jesus to the real freedom, to marriage, and to biological parenthood.