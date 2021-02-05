Clicks25
Can I be a Christian and a Gay? | James Parker | Jesus My Savior. Video from 2019 After being given for adoption, and suffering much child abuse, James Parker, formerly an activist for LGBTQ+ rights …More
Can I be a Christian and a Gay? | James Parker | Jesus My Savior. Video from 2019
After being given for adoption, and suffering much child abuse, James Parker, formerly an activist for LGBTQ+ rights and identified as gay, was made to believe that he was homosexual. As a young man, he was active in gay rights movements until he met Jesus! Hear his incredible journey with Jesus to the real freedom, to marriage, and to biological parenthood.
After being given for adoption, and suffering much child abuse, James Parker, formerly an activist for LGBTQ+ rights and identified as gay, was made to believe that he was homosexual. As a young man, he was active in gay rights movements until he met Jesus! Hear his incredible journey with Jesus to the real freedom, to marriage, and to biological parenthood.