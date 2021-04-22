We asked one of our amazing adult leaders, Phil, to share his conversion story with you. Phil became Catholic just about 4 years ago and in this vid he shares a little bit about how he came to make … More

We asked one of our amazing adult leaders, Phil, to share his conversion story with you. Phil became Catholic just about 4 years ago and in this vid he shares a little bit about how he came to make that decision. We believe that God loves you, that He wants to be first in your life, and that He wants you to know that you're not alone. This channel is all about what making Jesus first looks like in our lives and what it could look like in yours. New videos drop twice a month on Wednesdays! StPatsYouth