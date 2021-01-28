Doctor Communis "However, even before St Thomas was recognised by St Pius V as a Doctor of the Church, his former academic colleagues in Paris had already begun to give to him the accolade ‘Common … More

"However, even before St Thomas was recognised by St Pius V as a Doctor of the Church, his former academic colleagues in Paris had already begun to give to him the accolade ‘Common Doctor’, that is to say, the one teacher that we all, as Catholics, ought to have in common. According to Pope St Paul VI, the earliest reference to this is mentioned in 1317 by Tolomeo da Lucca who writes: “This man is supreme among modern teachers of philosophy and theology, and indeed in every subject. And such is the common view and opinion, so that nowadays in the University of Paris they call him the Doctor Communis because of the outstanding clarity of his teaching”; St Thomas’s own mentor, incidentally, the Dominican St Albert the Great, was also renowned in his lifetime by the breadth of his learning and he is called the Universal Doctor! Paris, of course, was where St Thomas had, by papal order, been admitted to a chair of Theology in 1256, and it was also Paris which had issued certain condemnations of his thought in 1277 after his death, but these were later annulled by the pope. So, there is a certain sense of vindication that by 1317, the University of Paris would come to recognise the pre-eminence of St Thomas Aquinas in calling him the Common Doctor!" – from a talk I gave to the Dominican Youth Movement. This painting of the Triumph of St Thomas, made in 1471 by Benozzo Gozzoli is in the Louvre Museum in Paris.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr