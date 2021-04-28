Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-04-27 - Fr. Mitch Pacwa digs into St. Ignatius of Loyola's Rules for Discernment, which the saint wrote about in his famous work, "The Spiritual … More

Fr. Mitch Pacwa digs into St. Ignatius of Loyola's Rules for Discernment, which the saint wrote about in his famous work, "The Spiritual Exercises."