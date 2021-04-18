Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Supreme Court Abortion Case The Supreme Court will consider whether Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron can defend the state’s pro-life law – we’re … More





The Supreme Court will consider whether Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron can defend the state’s pro-life law – we’re joined by Daniel Cameron to hear more on the case and his pro-life views, followed by analysis from Susan B. Anthony List’s Mallory Quigley. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Supreme Court Abortion CaseThe Supreme Court will consider whether Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron can defend the state’s pro-life law – we’re joined by Daniel Cameron to hear more on the case and his pro-life views, followed by analysis from Susan B. Anthony List’s Mallory Quigley. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.