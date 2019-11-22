Fatima, the catechism of Mary: God and sin

November 16, 2019Source: fsspx.newsThe very center of Fatima’s message is God: His glory and the worship due to Him from His creation.The world of today has completely lost the sense of God’s infinite dignity and overwhelming majesty. In reality, every creature is “nothing” before Him, not even like a little drop in an ocean without limits. Before His eternity, the history of the world, its existence from the beginning of creation until the end of time, is less than a second compared to millions of years. All the saints teach us to be aware that we are like dust before Him and hence they humble themselves as much as they can. This was exactly the most striking mystical experience of little Francisco of Fatima during the apparitions: “What is God? We could never put it into words. Yes, that is something indeed which we could never express!” He was so absorbed in God’s overwhelming majesty, that in going “to see Him” after his death, he feared to forget the requests of Lucy and the people.We should ask Our Lady for a similar grace, necessary for any true spiritual life and true relationship with God Himself: to be full of admiration for His tremendous glory and like the Angels trembling in holy awe before His majesty (Preface of the Mass). The immensity of God makes us understand the total nothingness of all creation and how ridiculous it is when man puffs himself up with his little personality and insignificant history, to consider himself and his affairs the center of the world. This infinite majesty of God is not only a truth of Faith to be considered, but it is also an invitation to participate in God’s greatness, to “be filled with the fullness of God”, as Saint Paul says. Francisco only knew this goal for his life. When asked once what he would become, he always repeated: “I don’t want to be anything! I want to die and go to heaven!” But for him heaven was firstly “to see Our Lord” and to love Him forever. Little Francisco realized to the letter the motto of his holy patron, the great Saint Francis: “Deus meus et omnia — My God and my all!”Seeing God as infinite majesty and endless Love, Francisco understood the real dimension of sin. Fatima is the catechism of Our Lady, teaching us what sin really is and what its consequences are. Sin is, above all, the worst possible insult and the negation of God’s very essence — His bounty, mercy, love. If it were possible, sin would destroy His royal dignity. Sin is a most horrible negligence and ingratitude of creatures perpetrated against their Creator.If we were to receive a very precious gift from a benefactor, it is unimaginable that we would be indifferent or thankless. But it is all the more impossible to imagine that in return for a precious gift we would insult the benefactor, spit in his face, throw him out of our home or even try to kill him. But this is precisely what we do when we sin: at every moment God gives us all that we are and what we have, and we are not only often indifferent towards such an immense love, but we spit in His face and cast Him out of our souls, which are His property. Francisco could not but have the greatest horror when he realized how much we despise this infinite Love, and he exclaimed: “We must never commit sin again.”