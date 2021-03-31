President Joe Biden Addresses Anti-Asian Crime | EWTN News Nightly President Joe Biden tweeted today, “These attacks are wrong, un-American, and must stop.” The tweet comes as authorities in NYC … More





President Joe Biden tweeted today, "These attacks are wrong, un-American, and must stop." The tweet comes as authorities in NYC investigate a horrific crime in which a 65 year old Asian-American woman was brutally beaten. The attacker was seen on surveillance video kicking the woman in the stomach as police say he shouted anti-Asian slurs at her. The president, meanwhile, also unveiled a new slate of judicial nominees, including one who could be destined for the US Supreme Court if an opening occurs during the president's time in office. And former President Donald Trump announces a new way he's engaging with the American people. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.