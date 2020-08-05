Prominent Homosex Activist Sends Message for Medjugorie Youth Festival

Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, internationally known for supporting pro-gay activities, thanked Francis for what he does for the Bosnian pilgrimage place Medjugorie which is based on false apparitions.
In a message read during the ongoing Youth Festival by the local parish-priest Father Marinko Šakota, Schönborn expressed his regret for not being personally present because of the coronavirus.
One of the goals of his words is evidently to flatter Francis whose verbose message for the Youth Festival Schönborn calls “gorgeous and powerful.”
He ends his short message with another Francis commercial, “Let us pray for Pope Francis to whom Medjugorje should be so grateful!”
Picture: Christoph Schönborn, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsYxcnzpawzr
