Meet Ben: 21-year-old with Autism with a passion for his Catholic faith

Ben is 21 years old and has Autism, and one of the things he loves to do is attend Mass and listen to music in Church near his home in Maplewood, New Jersey. Noticing that he was missing his routine … More

Ben is 21 years old and has Autism, and one of the things he loves to do is attend Mass and listen to music in Church near his home in Maplewood, New Jersey. Noticing that he was missing his routine because of Covid-19, his parish priest decided to do something extra special for him, as our reporter Colm Flynn found out.