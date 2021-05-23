Viganò: It Is Possible That God Is Using the Pseudo-Pandemic

The "Great Reset", the last act before the coming of the Antichrist, has all the hallmarks of a religion, including its own language, ceremonies and priests, says Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò in an interview with Maike Hickson (Kultur Magazin, SchlossRudolfshausen.de).
Through the Covid-19 bans and the masking and vaccination rituals preached by Francis and his bishops, a Covid religion with hygiene rites and health sacraments has taken hold, Viganò says. For him, this is a parody of the Catholic liturgy, with the "dogmas of the health religion" being irrational, unreasonable and illogical.
As mortality rates show, Covid-19 is not a deadly virus, contrary to media fairy tales, Viganò notes. Effective Covid therapies have been banned, he adds. Deceased people are registered as Corona victims regardless of the real cause of death. Vaccination, which offers no immunity, is being imposed.
For Viganò, Covid is a pretext to restrict individual freedoms and fundamental rights and to create an economic and social crisis that will make the Great Reset irreversible. But Viganò hopes that Providence is using this "pseudo-pandemic" to show what will befall us if we do not repent but persist in offending God and breaking His commandments.
Viganò speculates that the "Great Reset" could fall apart when the interests of the main players come into conflict, for example, in the event of a possible sovereign debt default, with China allegedly suffering large losses in interest rates. However, the world's largest creditor is by far Japan, followed by China, Germany and Switzerland.
In a side note, Viganò repeats his likely baseless thesis that the Vatican received "generous funding in return" for its China deal, which betrayed the Catholics in China.
But what of the three days of darkness or the great monarch? What of the Reign of the Immaculate Heart of Mary? Dose Vigano even believe in Our Lady of Fatima? Private revelation? He seems very post conciliar in his thinking!
A world and times much like that uncannily imagined by Monsignor Robert Hugh Benson in his 1907 novel "Lord of the World". Worth reading or even re-reading.