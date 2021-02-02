Cases/Hospitalizations Down, But Jan 2021 Deadliest Month Yet From Covid-19 | EWTN News Nightly New Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions in the United States have both dropped but the number of … More





New Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions in the United States have both dropped but the number of people who died from the coronavirus in January 2021 surpassed all other months since the pandemic started a year ago, exceeding 90,000 deaths last month alone. And Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says "variants remain a great concern" while also urging Americans to "please get vaccinated when it's your turn." This as President Joe Biden and Congress work to hammer out a deal—if they can--to help struggling Americans battered by the virus. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports.