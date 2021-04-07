289. God’s will

Our Father, “your will be done”. Faith is lived worldwide. It is the faith of all people of good will. With the Church, some people understood that only Love can reign on the earth. It is these people who help this world to live in maximum peace and hope.On the other hand, take away the faith of the world in Jesus and it is faced with humanitarian, social, biological, planetary and other important crisis. This crisis of faith becomes a real loss for every person who does not know God.Because God is the only one who will always lead us to common sense. All that is good and true in the sublime understanding of these terms is from God. God can only be Love. Whatever the religion, as long as God of this religion is really Love, there will be a love evolution everywhere.Jesus guarantees his Love to all those who open their hearts to him. We only have to welcome him:“My home will be at home, I will be their God and they will be my people. Then the nations will know that I am the Lord, the one who sanctifies Israel, when my sanctuary will be in their midst forever.” Ezekiel, chapter 37, verses 27 to 28When God will be welcomed in our midst, in the midst of our heart.Book: Let’s love GodNormand Thomas