Prayer for the Holy Souls

This year, because of the needs of faithful caused by the ongoing restrictions due to Covid-19, "the Plenary Indulgence of 2 November, established on the occasion of the Commemoration of all the deceased faithful for those who piously visit a church or oratory and recite the “Our Father” and the “Creed” there, may be transferred not only to the Sunday before or after or on the day of the Solemnity of All Saints, but also to another day of the month of November, freely chosen by the individual faithful." So, any day in November 2020 go and visit a church, go to the cemetery, and pray for the faithful departed. Today, 2 November, is All Souls day, and this stained glass window from the Carmel in Lisieux shows souls being released from Purgatory through the prayers and intercession of Our Lady and her Rosary.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr