Abuses: PiusX Priest Arrested in France

The Society of Saint Pius X suspended a priest, 53, who has been accused of rape and sexual assaults on 19 minors under and above the age of 15.After two complaints were filed in July, the priest was arrested on Monday and placed in pre-trial detention on Wednesday.The alleged facts happened between January 2006 and Mai 2020 in Vendée and Charente-Maritime.From August 2010 to July 2020, the suspect was assigned to the Notre Dame du Rosaire Priory in Saint Germain de Prinçay, some forty kilometres from La Roche-sur-Yon.