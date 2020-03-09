 Donate now
Pleasant Surprise: Francis Recycles Rejected Bishop

Francis named Bishop Peter Okpaleke, 57, to the newly established Ekwulobia Diocese, Nigeria.

Okpaleke resigned from Ahiara Diocese in February 2018 where he was refused because he wasn’t a local.

Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor of Awka from where the new diocese was cut out, called the nomination a “pleasant surprise,” PmNewsNigeria.com (March 5) writes.

For a long time, he had asked Francis for new dioceses but was turned down. Now he feels “a great relief.”

