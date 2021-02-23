THE CANTICLE OF THE PASSION

Given to Saint Catherine of Ricci By Our Blessed Mother MaryYea, dogs are round about me; a company of evildoers encircle me; they have pierced my hands and feet--I can count all my bones.(Ps 22:16-17)"But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that made us whole, and with his stripes we are healed."(Isaiah 53:5)I looked for one that would comfort me, and I found none. (Psalm 69:20)My friends and My neighborshave drawn near and stood against Me.I was delivered up and came not forth;My eyes languished through poverty.And my sweat became as drops of blood,trickling down and upon the ground.For many dogs have encompassed Methe council of the malignant hath besieged Me.I have given My body to the strikersand My cheeks to them that plucked them.I have not turned away My face from them that rebuked Me and spit upon Me.For I am ready for scourges,and My sorrow is continually before Me.The soldiers, plaiting a crown of thorns, placed it upon My head.They have dug My hands and feet;they have numbered all My bones.And they gave Me gall for My food;and in My thirst, they gave me vinegar to drink.All they that saw Me laughed Me to scorn;they have spoken with lips and wagged their heads.They have looked and stared upon Me;they parted My garments among them and upon My vesture they cast lots.Into Thy hands I commend My spirit;Thou has redeemed me, O God of truth.Be mindful, O Lord, of Thy servants,when Thou shalt come into Thy kingdom.And Jesus having cried out with a loud voicegave up the ghost.The mercies of the LordI will sing for all eternity.Surely He hath borne our infirmitiesand carried our sorrows.He was bruised for our sins.All we, like sheep, have gone astray;every one hath turned aside into his own way.For the Lord hath placed upon himthe iniquities of us all.Arise, why sleepest Thou, O Lord?Arise and cast us not off to the end.Behold, God is my Savior,I will deal confidently, and will not fear.We beseech Thee, O Lord, help Thy servantswhom Thou hast redeemed with Thy Precious Blood.Have mercy on us, O benign Jesus.Who in Thy clemency didst suffer for us.Look down, we beseech Thee, O Lord, on this Thy family for which Our Lord Jesus Christ did not hesitate to be delivered into the hands of the wicked, and suffer the torments of the Cross.Promises of Our Lord Given to St. Gertrude for those Who Honor His Holy Wounds:One day as St. Gertrude was completing her prayers and salutations in honor of the Wounds of the Savior, her compassion was rewarded by a vision of Our Lord, on whose Wounds rested golden roses. Our Lord said to her: "Behold, I will appear to you in this refulgent form at the hour of your death, and I will cover all your sins, and adorn you with a glory like that with which you have adorned My Wounds by your salutations. All who do so shall receive the like favor." It was also revealed to St. Gertrude that reading and meditating on the Passion are far more useful and efficacious than all other spiritual exercises. As those who handle flour cannot avoid contracting some of the flour's powdery substance, so no one, however imperfect his devotion may be, can occupy his mind with the Passion of Our Lord without receiving some benefit therefrom. And, however cold and lukewarm our devotion, Our Lord will look upon us with greater long-suffering and mercy if we never omit the memory of His Passion.Promises of Our Lord to Sister Mary Martha Chambon to Those Who are Devoted to His Holy Wounds.Those who pray with humility and who meditate on My Passion, shall one day participate in the glory of My Divine wounds. Their members will receive from them a resplendent beauty and glory.The more you shall have contemplated My Painful wounds on this earth, the higher shall be your contemplation of them glorious in Heaven.The soul who during life has honored and studied the Wounds of Our Lord Jesus Christ and has offered Them to the Eternal Father for the Souls in Purgatory will be accompanied at the moment of death by the Holy Virgin and the Angels; and Our Lord on the Cross, all brilliant in glory will receive her and crown her.