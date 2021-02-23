THE CANTICLE OF THE PASSION

Given to Saint Catherine of Ricci By Our Blessed Mother Mary
.
Yea, dogs are round about me; a company of evildoers encircle me; they have pierced my hands and feet--I can count all my bones.
(Ps 22:16-17)
.
"But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that made us whole, and with his stripes we are healed."
(Isaiah 53:5)
.
I looked for one that would comfort me, and I found none. (Psalm 69:20)
.
My friends and My neighbors
have drawn near and stood against Me.
I was delivered up and came not forth;
.
My eyes languished through poverty.
And my sweat became as drops of blood,
trickling down and upon the ground.
.
For many dogs have encompassed Me
the council of the malignant hath besieged Me.
.
I have given My body to the strikers
and My cheeks to them that plucked them.
.
I have not turned away My face from them that rebuked Me and spit upon Me.
.
For I am ready for scourges,
and My sorrow is continually before Me.
The soldiers, plaiting a crown of thorns, placed it upon My head.
.
They have dug My hands and feet;
they have numbered all My bones.
.
And they gave Me gall for My food;
and in My thirst, they gave me vinegar to drink.
.
All they that saw Me laughed Me to scorn;
they have spoken with lips and wagged their heads.
.
They have looked and stared upon Me;
they parted My garments among them and upon My vesture they cast lots.
.
Into Thy hands I commend My spirit;
Thou has redeemed me, O God of truth.
.
Be mindful, O Lord, of Thy servants,
when Thou shalt come into Thy kingdom.
.
And Jesus having cried out with a loud voice
gave up the ghost.
.
The mercies of the Lord
I will sing for all eternity.
.
Surely He hath borne our infirmities
and carried our sorrows.
He was bruised for our sins.
.
All we, like sheep, have gone astray;
every one hath turned aside into his own way.
.
For the Lord hath placed upon him
the iniquities of us all.
.
Arise, why sleepest Thou, O Lord?
Arise and cast us not off to the end.
.
Behold, God is my Savior,
I will deal confidently, and will not fear.
.
We beseech Thee, O Lord, help Thy servants
whom Thou hast redeemed with Thy Precious Blood.
.
Have mercy on us, O benign Jesus.
Who in Thy clemency didst suffer for us.
.
Look down, we beseech Thee, O Lord, on this Thy family for which Our Lord Jesus Christ did not hesitate to be delivered into the hands of the wicked, and suffer the torments of the Cross.
.
.
Promises of Our Lord Given to St. Gertrude for those Who Honor His Holy Wounds:
.
One day as St. Gertrude was completing her prayers and salutations in honor of the Wounds of the Savior, her compassion was rewarded by a vision of Our Lord, on whose Wounds rested golden roses. Our Lord said to her: "Behold, I will appear to you in this refulgent form at the hour of your death, and I will cover all your sins, and adorn you with a glory like that with which you have adorned My Wounds by your salutations. All who do so shall receive the like favor." It was also revealed to St. Gertrude that reading and meditating on the Passion are far more useful and efficacious than all other spiritual exercises. As those who handle flour cannot avoid contracting some of the flour's powdery substance, so no one, however imperfect his devotion may be, can occupy his mind with the Passion of Our Lord without receiving some benefit therefrom. And, however cold and lukewarm our devotion, Our Lord will look upon us with greater long-suffering and mercy if we never omit the memory of His Passion.
.
.
Promises of Our Lord to Sister Mary Martha Chambon to Those Who are Devoted to His Holy Wounds.
.
Those who pray with humility and who meditate on My Passion, shall one day participate in the glory of My Divine wounds. Their members will receive from them a resplendent beauty and glory.
.
The more you shall have contemplated My Painful wounds on this earth, the higher shall be your contemplation of them glorious in Heaven.
.
The soul who during life has honored and studied the Wounds of Our Lord Jesus Christ and has offered Them to the Eternal Father for the Souls in Purgatory will be accompanied at the moment of death by the Holy Virgin and the Angels; and Our Lord on the Cross, all brilliant in glory will receive her and crown her.
Cardinal Sarah: Great spiritual men are often speechless and spend their days in silence. They live in the revelation of the mystery. They live in what takes them out of themselves so as to make them enter into the mystery of God.
There is also what we could call the asceticism of silence. In his Ascetical Homilies, Isaac the Syrian wrote: “After a time, a certain sweetness is born in the heart from the practice of this labor [the asceticism of silence], and it leads the body by force to persevere in stillness. A multitude of tears is born to us in this discipline through a wonderful divine vision of something that the heart distinctly perceives, sometimes with pain, sometimes with amazement. For the heart humbles itself and becomes like a tiny babe, and as soon as she begins to pray, tears flow forth in advance of her prayer.”
The asceticism of silence reaches its most perfect degree in the life of those who have tasted this encounter with God through the contemplation of his face. This is a form of nakedness and poverty. But one gains access to true glory only at this price. The asceticism of silence allows a person to enter into the mystery of God by becoming little, like a child. In divine silence there are no words but tears, because man is touched at the deepest part of his soul, in the region of his being where God is seated; his silence is an immensity that demands an initially painful asceticism involving a Paschal aspect, an aspect of “Good Friday”. It causes tears to run down our faces. But very quickly we experience the fact that the simplicity of asceticism generates purity, delight, and the joy of contemplation.
There is also what we could call the asceticism of silence. In his Ascetical Homilies, Isaac the Syrian wrote: “After a time, a certain sweetness is born in the heart from the practice of this labor [the asceticism of silence], and it leads the body by force to persevere in stillness. A multitude of tears is born to us in this discipline through a wonderful divine vision of something that the heart distinctly perceives, sometimes with pain, sometimes with amazement. For the heart humbles itself and becomes like a tiny babe, and as soon as she begins to pray, tears flow forth in advance of her prayer.”
The asceticism of silence reaches its most perfect degree in the life of those who have tasted this encounter with God through the contemplation of his face. This is a form of nakedness and poverty. But one gains access to true glory only at this price. The asceticism of silence allows a person to enter into the mystery of God by becoming little, like a child. In divine silence there are no words but tears, because man is touched at the deepest part of his soul, in the region of his being where God is seated; his silence is an immensity that demands an initially painful asceticism involving a Paschal aspect, an aspect of “Good Friday”. It causes tears to run down our faces. But very quickly we experience the fact that the simplicity of asceticism generates purity, delight, and the joy of contemplation.