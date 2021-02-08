Francis: Spiritual Dimension of Man Not Less Important Than Health - Really?

Despite suffering from painful sciatica, Francis was standing while reading for nearly an hour a political speech to the Vatican’s diplomatic corps on February 8.He described his secret agreement with China which betrayed the local Catholics, as “essentially pastoral in nature” and expressed his confidence that the process now begun can be pursued in a spirit of mutual respect and trust.Regarding the Covid-19 lockdown he denounced an “educational catastrophe” and a limitation in freedom of worship which he himself imposed on the Vatican and the Italian Church, “We cannot view the spiritual and moral dimension of the human person as less important than physical health,” he claimed while his Covid-19 actions mainly focus on the second.Francis wants to take Covid-19 to „rethink the relationship between individuals and the economy.” According to him, there is a need for a kind of "new Copernican revolution" [which will never happen] which puts the economy at the service of men, not vice versa.He used the upcoming UN Glasgow Climate Change Conference in order to spread more alarmism and fear, “Now is the time to act, for we are already feeling the effects of prolonged inaction.”Why does Francis complain about "prolonged inaction" while in his own Church "prolonged inaction" in front of burning issues is the rule?