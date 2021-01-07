Chaos at US Capitol: Violence, Clashes, Evacuations, Gas Masks | EWTN News Nightly President Donald Trump is calling the National Guard and Federal officers to respond to the Capitol building. Initia… More





President Donald Trump is calling the National Guard and Federal officers to respond to the Capitol building. Initially, President Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol, but now that they have stormed past police, the president has tweeted, "Please support our Capitol police and law enforcement, they are truly on the side of our country. Stay peaceful." The president's supporters stormed the nation's Capitol, flooding the Capitol steps and breaching the building itself. This is forcing a delay in the Constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election. Before the chaos erupted, Congress convened in a joint session to review the presidential election results. Although certifying the Electoral College is often a formality, this year many Republicans have objected. Despite the challenges, Democrats and some Republicans denounce the challenge to the presidential election results. They assure America that president elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as president on January 20th, Inauguration day. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.