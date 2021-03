Pope Francis recently raised the Shrine Our Lady of Knock to the same level as the sites at Fatima and Lourdes . That's an interesting turn of events, and I maintain that the message of Our Lady of … More

Pope Francis recently raised the Shrine Our Lady of Knock to the same level as the sites at Fatima and Lourdes . That's an interesting turn of events, and I maintain that the message of Our Lady of Knock is similar to that of Fatima in a weird way.