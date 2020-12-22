Clicks2.4K
Life of Saint Frances Cabrini. bucklaw on Sep 19, 2013 A Catholic film about the life of Frances Cabrini, an Italian immigrant who established schools, orphanages and hospitals in the United States.More
Humilitatis Happy Birthday! (belated wishes)
What a wonderful movie! Why have I never seen this? My birthday November 13 is her feast day! Thank you