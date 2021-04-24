Schneider to the Irish: Do It In Secret

Bishop Athanasius Schneider supports Irish Catholics who gather for Rosary rallies in front of their churches in defiance of the Irish Covid regime which made attendance at Mass a "criminal offence."Schneider wrote to CatholicArena.com (April 23) that the current suppression of Mass by the Irish government is “tyrannic” and “draconian.”For him, it is clear that such a "systematic suppression of the Holy Mass exceeds the mere health safety.” He hails the “heroic example” of the Irish Catholics who during the time of the Penal laws clandestinely celebrated Mass all over the island.