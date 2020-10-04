Cardinal: "My Bones Shall Not Be Placed in the Cathedral"

that my bones shall not be placed in the cathedral, I do not want to be buried with such men.”

He may never return to Rome again, Hongkong Cardinal Joseph Zen, 88, told NcRegister.com (October 2), “My legs do not work so well for these long trips.”Zen was in Rome until September 27 trying to speak to Francis about the next Hongkong Bishop but Francis didn't receive him. Now, Zen says that nothing more can be done but praying.If the Vatican appoints a pro-Beijing Bishop for Hongkong, Zen’s “job is finished," he stresses. His "last act of protest" will be "to disappear with everyone knowing why." He will put in his testament —Instead, he prefers resting in a cemetery with simple faithful of the people of God.Commenting on the July 19 Angelus when Francis didn't read out a text about Hongkong previously distributed to journalists, Zen gave three possible reasons why Francis acted so: this was either Francis' private decision or due to pressure from the Chinese Embassy, or a political trick by which he released one version and read another to please both sides. For Zen, the last option would be "terrible."