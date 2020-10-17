The “Reformation” Marathon

Follow the EWTN Original Series chronicling the events that threatened to tear Christianity apart from the inside during a special presentation of all previously aired installments of “The ‘… More

Follow the EWTN Original Series chronicling the events that threatened to tear Christianity apart from the inside during a special presentation of all previously aired installments of “The ‘Reformation!’” It all leads up to the world premiere of two new episodes—watch from the beginning, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 24.