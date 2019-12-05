IMPORTANT! Reparation for idolatry: Sunday 8th December at 6.00 pm (GMT) Holy Rosary 🙏

And Jesus answered him: it is written, "You shall worship the Lord your God, and him only shall you serve."

[Luke 4,8]

I believe in God,

the Father almighty,

creator of heaven and earth.



I believe in Jesus Christ,

his only Son, our Lord.



He was conceived by the

power of the Holy Spirit

and born of the Virgin Mary.



He suffered under Pontius Pilate,

was crucified, died, and was buried.

He descended into hell.



On the third day he rose again.



He ascended into heaven

and is seated at the right hand of the Father.

He will come again to judge

the living and the dead.



I believe in the Holy Spirit,

the holy catholic Church,

the communion of saints,

the forgiveness of sins,

the resurrection of the body,

and the life everlasting.

Amen.