IMPORTANT! Reparation for idolatry: Sunday 8th December at 6.00 pm (GMT) Holy Rosary 🙏

On Sunday, 8th December, the Immaculate Conception day, at 6.00 pm (GMT) we held a community prayer to make reparation for idolatry in the Vatican and all over the world. We will recite the Holy Rosary contemplating the Glorious mysteries (if you want you can recite the complete Rosary).
Everyone can pray wherever he wants, at their homes, in churches; the important thing is the spiritual union and the intention. Many priests and lay people are joining our initiative. In order to avoid punishments derived from idolatry, the serious sin against God our Father, join us too.
We would be delighted if you could participate and share this initiative with us.
And Jesus answered him: it is written, "You shall worship the Lord your God, and him only shall you serve." [Luke 4,8]
We need your help, please involve as many people as possible!
I believe in God,
the Father almighty,
creator of heaven and earth.
I believe in Jesus Christ,
his only Son, our Lord.
He was conceived by the
power of the Holy Spirit
and born of the Virgin Mary.
He suffered under Pontius Pilate,
was crucified, died, and was buried.
He descended into hell.
On the third day he rose again.
He ascended into heaven
and is seated at the right hand of the Father.
He will come again to judge
the living and the dead.
I believe in the Holy Spirit,
the holy catholic Church,
the communion of saints,
the forgiveness of sins,
the resurrection of the body,
and the life everlasting.
Amen.
