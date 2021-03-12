Prayer to St.Anthony of Padua

Usurers of the phantom sleep

sold us their blessing and teaching

and we are fish, there in the deep,

indifferent to your preaching.



We lightly pawn our greatest good

to borrow liberty of loss,

we learned to eat the poisoned food,

not caring for the sign of cross.



And our talk is too phony,

and our voice is not sound,

we are lost, dear Anthony,

but don't want to be found.



Show our pegasus of pride that kills

the wretched ass - its haunting ghost

may they beget the mule who kneels

humbly before the Holy Host.