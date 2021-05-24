Super Flower Blood Moon' webcasts: How to watch the supermoon eclipse of 2021 onlineYou can watch it live here in the window above, courtesy of Time and Date, or directly via YouTube.

Also, to find out what the eclipse will look like from any given location, be sure to check out Time and Date's eclipse maps and calculatorsESA's live eclipse program "will explain the basic science behind a lunar eclipse and highlight ESA's ambitious plans for the next decade of space exploration, including the Orion Service Module, the deep-space Gateway, high-speed communication, a network of data-relay orbiters and the cutting-edge technology needed to support sustainable exploration on and beneath the lunar surface," agency officials said in a statementThis event ends at 7:25 a.m. EDT (1125 GMT). You can watch it live in the window above, courtesy of Lowell Observatory, or onThe European Space Agency (ESA) will stream a live broadcast of the Super Flower Blood Moon also beginning at 5:30 a.m. EDT (0930 GMT). ESA's webcast lasts for two hours, wrapping up about five minutes after the end of the eclipse's full phaseThe full moon on Wednesday (May 26) will be something to behold, as the only total lunar eclipse of 2021 arrives together with the year's biggest "supermoon." Skywatchers in much of the world will have a chance to see a slightly larger-than-average full moon temporarily appear red during the so-called "Super Flower Blood Moon." But for those in parts of the world where the eclipse isn't visible — or where clouds foil the view — there will be several free webcasts showing live views of the eclipse online. During the Super Flower Blood Moon, the full moon of May (known as the Flower Moon) will pass through Earth's shadow, causing it to appear red. This is why total lunar eclipses are commonly called "blood moons." At around the same time, the moon will reach perigee, or the closest point to Earth in its current orbit. This will make it appear slightly bigger than an average full moon, making it a "supermoon," too.